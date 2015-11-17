San Jose State 64, Montana 61

San Jose State guard Princeton Onwas made a breakaway dunk with 12 seconds left to help the Spartans beat Montana 64-61 on Monday night in a non-conference game in San Jose.

A 3-point attempt by Montana guard Walter Wright banged off the rim with four seconds left and San Jose State forward Jalen James grabbed the rebound before time expired.

Onwas’ dunk came after Montana guard Brandon Gfeller made two free throws to cut the lead to 62-61 with 14 seconds left.

San Jose State forward Frank Rogers led the Spartans with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Montana was paced by guard Walter Wright (13 points and six rebounds).

The game was close after Montana (1-1) rallied from 12-point halftime deficit, going on a 10-3 run midway through the second half to cut the lead to 48-45 with 9:50 remaining. Montana forward Fabijan Krslovic had two putbacks to ignite the run.

Montana was hampered by foul trouble and played long stretches without its starting lineup as San Jose State (1-1) took a 36-24 halftime lead.

Krslovic, who finished with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field, went to the bench with two fouls less than two minutes into the game. With 9:13 left in the half, forward Martin Breunig joined Krslovic when he was whistled for his second. In all, 27 fouls were called in the first half.

By the end of the game, the Grizzlies had four players with four fouls, including Krslovic and Breunig. But San Jose State did not take full advantage of the situation at the free-throw line, converting only 20 of 33 attempts.