Preview: Montana at Washington

Washington is off to a disappointing start as a suspect defense gives up points more quickly than standout guard C.J. Wilcox can score them. The Huskies look to tighten up the defense as well as receive another strong outing from Wilcox when they host Montana on Tuesday. Washington lost back-to-back games to Indiana and Boston College despite Wilcox scoring 54 points over a two-day span in a tourney in New York.

Wilcox is averaging 23 points through five games and is one of five double-digit scores, helping the Huskies average 82.8 points. But the Huskies are allowing 87 per contest and have given up 80 or more in each of the past four games. Montana lost to at home to San Francisco last Friday and has yet to score 80 in a game while averaging 69.7 per outing.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT MONTANA (1-2): Kareem Jamar is carrying the Grizzlies and averaging 22.3 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a strong start following his Big Sky MVP campaign of last season. The senior wing scored 25 points in the loss to the Dons after tallying 23 in Montana’s previous game – a 77-69 win over South Dakota State. Guard Keron DeShields (10.7) is the lone other player scoring in double figures for a program that has played in three of the last four NCAA Tournaments.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (2-3): Freshman point guard Nigel Williams-Goss has taken good care of the ball in his first five college games. Williams-Goss has 24 assists against eight turnovers while averaging 12 points and two steals and showing that the college stage isn’t too big for him. His best scoring game was a 22-point effort against Eastern Washington when he went 9-of-15 from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies are thin in the frontcourt after losing Jernard Jarreau (knee) for the season and Desmond Simmons (knee) for approximately another month.

2. The Grizzlies have been outrebounded by 11 per game through three contests.

3. Washington is shooting 43 percent from the field and its opponents are shooting 51 percent.

PREDICTION: Washington 89, Montana 83