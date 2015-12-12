Preview: Montana at Washington

Two of the top scoring seniors in their respective conferences go head-to-head when Washington hosts Montana on Saturday. Huskies guard Andrew Andrews sits atop the Pac-12 at 22.1 points per game, while Grizzlies forward and former Husky Martin Breunig ranks second in the Big Sky with 20.6 points per game.

Andrews came within three points of tying his career high with 32 points scored as Washington routed TCU 92-67 on Tuesday. The Huskies knocked down 11 3-pointers en route to their third straight victories, with six triples coming from Andrews. Montana had No. 20 Gonzaga up against the ropes Tuesday with a slim lead late in the game, but the Bulldogs scored five straight points in the final minute to edge the Grizzlies 61-58. Breunig had a game-high 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, with 18 points coming in the second half.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT MONTANA (3-4): Breunig, who transferred from Washington in 2013 after appearing in only nine games as a sophomore, will be out to prove the Huskies made a mistake by not him playing him more. The 6-foot-8 German has scored 20 or more points in four straight games and leads the Big Sky in field-goal percentage at 69.3 percent. “This will be the most athletic team that we’ve ever seen,” coach Travis DeCuire told reporters. “They’re gifted in ways that Gonzaga’s not even close to in terms of speed and the ability to play above the rim. This is going to be an above the rim game.”

ABOUT WASHINGTON (6-2): “I’ve been shooting the ball really well all summer coming into practice,” Andrews told reporters after going 8-of-12 from the field and 6-of-6 from 3-point range. “About time it finally happened in the game.” The 57 points scored by the Huskies in the first half against TCU were their most first-half points since scoring 58 against California in 2011. The Huskies play their next six games at Alaska Airlines Arena as part of an eight-game homestand.

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies ranked first nationally in offensive rebounds per game (17.6) through Thursday’s contests and second in total rebounds (47.4).

2. Montana trails the series 44-9, but has split the last 10 meetings dating back to 1982.

3. Washington has knocked down at least 10 3-pointers in back-to-back games.

PREDICTION: Washington 87, Montana 75