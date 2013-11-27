Washington 83, Montana 79: C.J. Wilcox scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half as the host Huskies rallied to beat the Grizzlies.

Nigel Williams-Goss had 20 points and six assists and Perris Blackwell added 13 points and nine rebounds as Washington (3-3) recovered from a six-point halftime deficit. Wilcox was 5-of-8 from 3-point range and the Huskies had a dominating 34-14 rebounding advantage.

Jordan Gregory scored a career-high 27 points and was 6-of-8 from 3-point range for Montana (1-3). Keron DeShields added 20 points and Kareem Jamar had 16 points and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who shot 59.6 percent from the field.

Washington went ahead for good on Wilcox’s tiebreaking 3-pointer with 9:23 remaining. The shot started a 15-6 burst that enabled the Huskies to take a 74-65 lead before Montana rallied and had a chance to tie the game with 11.2 seconds but Chris Kemp missed the free throw and Wilcox hit two free throws and Blackwell one to seal it.

Montana shot 71.4 percent from the field in the first half – including 9-of-15 from 3-point range – while taking a 42-36 lead at the break. Washington finally inched ahead of the Grizzlies at 54-53 on Darin Johnson’s free throw with 13:02 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wilcox has 230 career 3-pointers, one off the school mark set by Ryan Appleby (2005-08)… The Grizzlies finished 11-of-23 from 3-point range. … Huskies F Shawn Kemp Jr. had five points off the bench one day after the school announced he has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid.