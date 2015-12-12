FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
George Washington 83, Rutgers 49
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 13, 2015 / 12:03 AM / 2 years ago

George Washington 83, Rutgers 49

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

George Washington 83, Rutgers 49

George Washington opened with a 23-2 run against Rutgers and finished off the Scarlet Knights with a 83-49 rout on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Forward Tyler Cavanaugh had 22 points and guard Paul Jorgensen added 10 for the Colonials (9-1). George Washington hit six of its 10 3-point shots in the first half for a 46-24 halftime lead and scored 21 points off 22 Rutgers turnovers.

Guard Bishop Daniels scored 12 points and guard Mike Williams had 11 for the Scarlet Knights (4-6), who shot 34 percent from the field. Rutgers defeated Central Connecticut State on Tuesday, but have lost five of their last six.

Cavanaugh sank four 3-pointers and finished 7-of-9 overall from the field. The junior has reached double-digit points in each game this season, his first with the Colonials since transferring from Wake Forest.

The 9-1 start is the best in school history since George Washington opened the 1953-54 campaign 11-0. The Colonials defeated Rutgers for the third straight season.

George Washington’s fourth straight home game takes place Dec. 19 against St. Peter‘s. The Scarlet Knights host Monmouth on Dec. 20.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.