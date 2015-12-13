Washington 92, Montana 62

Washington scored the game’s first 13 points and the defense throttled Montana on Saturday as the Huskies won their fourth straight game, routing Montana 92-62 at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Forward Marquese Chriss led the Huskies with 22 points, 14 of them coming in the first half. Guard Dejounte Murray contributed 16 points and guard David Crisp came off the bench to score 14 points.

Montana, which averaged only 65.9 points a game coming in, was led by guard Michael Oguine’s 22 points.

Forward Martin Breuning, the Grizzlies’ leading scorer at 20.6 points per game, scored only three.

Washington jumped all over the Grizzlies (3-5) early and it wasn’t until the 16:46 mark when Oguine’s 3-pointer went in and Montana was on the board.

Foul trouble plagued the Grizzlies and when the Huskies (7-2) weren’t lighting it up from the field, they were sinking their free throws.

In the first half alone, Washington made 16-of-22 free throws while the Grizzlies only went to the line 13 times, sinking eight.

Montana gave the nation’s leading rebounding team all it could handle on the glass, including 12 first-half offensive boards, seven by Breunig.

Despite being outrebounded by only one, the Grizzlies trailed 52-30 at halftime.

The second half started much like the first. By the time the Grizzlies made their first hoop of the half, Washington had extended its lead to 61-31.

When forward Malik Dime sank two free throws at the midway point, Washington’s lead had ballooned to 82-40.