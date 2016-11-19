Preview: Washington State vs. Montana

Washington State doesn't have much time to recover from Friday's disappointing effort when it takes the court Saturday against Montana. The Cougars and Grizzlies moved into the losers bracket of the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands with lopsided losses in the opening round.

Washington State won its first two games this season but was embarrassed by Creighton 103-74 in Friday's affair. The Cougars allowed 60 first-half points and know they must be better from 3-point range — both offensively and defensively — in Saturday's contest. Montana fell to North Carolina State on Friday, dropping an 85-72 decision despite 22 points from Walter Wright. The Grizzlies are 0-3 after winning at least 20 games in each of the previous two seasons.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, None

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (2-1): The Cougars shot 3-of-9 from the arc on Friday while allowing Creighton to go 15-of-27 from long range. Conor Clifford poured in a career-high 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting after scoring eight points in each of the first two games. Josh Hawkinson, who came into the Friday averaging 17 points and 12.5 rebounds, contributed 10 points and eight boards against Creighton.

ABOUT MONTANA (0-3): Wright scored a total of four points on 1-of-11 shooting in the first two games this season before erupting against N.C. State. Ahmaad Rorie has been a bit more consistent, scoring in double figures in all three games and making half of his 18 3-point attempts. Sayeed Pridgett has scored 32 points off the bench in the last two outings, shooting 12-of-14 during that stretch.

TIP-INS

1. Against N.C. State, Montana had no steals and turned it over 18 times.

2. Since scoring 22 points in the season opener, Washington State F Derrien King has totaled four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

3. The winner of this game plays the winner of Saturday's tilt between Loyola Chicago and Oral Roberts.

PREDICTION: Washington State 77, Montana 70