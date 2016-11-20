Hawkinson leads Washington State past Montana in Paradise Jam

Josh Hawkinson scored 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Washington State to an 87-63 win over Montana on Saturday at the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

The Grizzlies didn't have an answer for the 6-foot-10 Hawkinson, who connected on 10 of 14 shots from the field. Hawkinson was stellar in the first half when he did most of his damage, scoring 17 points and hauling down 10 boards.

Hawkinson came into the game averaging 14.7 points and 11 rebounds per game to go with 3.3 assists.

The Cougars (3-1) scored the game's first seven points with Hawkinson hitting immediately after the tip.

Malachi Flynn followed with a long-range 3-point shot and Conor Clifford connected on two free throws.

Montana's Ahmaad Rorie's 3-point jumper made the score 13-9 with just under 15 minutes to go. Montana remained scoreless for almost five minutes as the Cougars opened a 23-9 lead.

Washington State went on another run to break open the game and take a 41-20 lead at halftime.

Both teams' offenses heated up in the second half, but the Grizzlies never were really able to mount much of a threat and trailed by 28 at one point.

Montana was led by Jared Samuelson, who scored 14 points, and Rorie, who added 10. The Grizzlies were held to 34.8 percent shooting from the field (23 of 66).

Clifford scored 12 points on 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 at the free throw line for the Cougars. Flynn added 11 points and Charles Callison came off the bench to chip in with 10.

The Cougars sizzled from the field, going 28 of 48 (58.3 percent), including 9 of 21 (42.9 percent) from beyond the arc. They also connected on 88 percent from the free-throw line (22 of 25).

Washington State dominated on the boards, outrebounding Montana 40-26.