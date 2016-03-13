Weber State 62, Montana 59

Jeremy Senglin scored 20 points to lead Weber State to a hard-fought 62-59 win over Montana in the Big Sky Tournament championship game on Saturday in Reno, Nev.

Weber State is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time in program history and the first since 2014.

Weber State was clinging to a one-point lead with six seconds to play before Dusty Baker broke free off an inbounds play for an uncontested layup.

Montana’s Walter Wright managed to get off a contested 3-pointer on the final possession, but it was off the mark and Weber State celebrated.

Martin Benunig scored 20 points and Wright finished with 18 for the Grizzlies.

Weber State got off to a hot-shooting start and led 32-18 after a four-point play by Ryan Richardson with eight minutes left in the first half. But Montana stormed back, answering with an 18-3 run.

After controlling the majority of the first half, Weber State led by only three at halftime.

The game stayed tight throughout the second half. Senglin hit a 3-pointer and Kyndahl Hill followed with a jumper to put the Wildcats up 54-48 with 10 minutes to go. But White answered with a 3-pointer to keep the Grizzlies within striking distance.