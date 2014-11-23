Preview: Montana State at Kentucky

Kentucky left no doubt that it deserves to be the No. 1 team in the country when it crushed Kansas earlier in the week, but keeping the intensity up for lesser competition has been a challenge. The Wildcats will try to put 40 minutes together when they host Montana State on Sunday. Kentucky trailed Buffalo at the half last weekend before pulling away and got more fight than expected from Boston University on Friday.

The Wildcats held Kansas to 20 percent shooting on Tuesday but let up on that end early against the Terriers before pulling everything together in the second half of an 89-65 triumph. “You didn’t see the energy you saw the last game,” Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters after the win over BU. “You didn’t see the fight and the energy. These guys are not computers, they’re not machines, they’re human beings, and I expected a letdown.” The Bobcats are off to a slow start and had their game at Buffalo Friday postponed due to snow in Western New York.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MONTANA STATE (0-3): The Bobcats were crushed 113-78 at UCLA in their first test against a power-conference opponent on Nov. 15 and averaged 55 points in a pair of losses at Grand Canyon and Cal State-Northridge. Montana State found some offense in the loss to Cal State-Northridge when Stephan Holm came off the bench and buried five 3-pointers en route to 20 points. The sophomore totaled nine points in the first two games and joins guard Marcus Colbert (11.3 points, 5-of-12 from 3-point range) as a threat from the perimeter.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (4-0): Calipari is trying out a platoon system in order to get all of his talent enough playing time and is looking for more consistency from his freshmen. “Karl-Anthony Towns struggled, so he’s played well one game, struggled one game, played well one game, struggled one game,” Calipari told reporters. “That’s about where he’s going right now. But I think he’ll be fine.” Towns is averaging six points on 36 percent shooting while Trey Lyles (9.5 points) paces the first-year Wildcats, none of whom are logging more than 18.8 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky sophomore C Dakari Johnson is 9-of-12 from the field over the last two games.

2. Bobcats F Danny Robison averaged 15.5 points in the first two games but was held to six on Wednesday.

3. The Wildcats are shooting 63.7 percent from the free-throw line.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 93, Montana State 55