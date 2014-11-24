(Updated: CORRECTS 36 to 35 in graph 2)

No. 1 Kentucky 86, Montana State 28: Freshman Devin Booker led the way with 18 points as the Wildcats dominated on the defensive end and crushed the visiting Bobcats.

Aaron Harrison added 14 points and Karl-Anthony Towns collected 10 rebounds and six blocks as Kentucky (5-0) owned a 53-35 advantage on the boards. Dakari Johnson contributed 13 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats, who forced 21 turnovers.

Joseph Frenchwood IV scored seven points off the bench to lead Montana State (0-4), which shot 19.7 percent from the field. Marcus Colbert added six points for the Bobcats.

Montana State took a 2-1 lead on Colbert’s tip just over two minutes into the first half and never got close again. Booker’s steal and dunk gave Kentucky a 14-4 lead and it swelled to 39-11 heading into the locker room.

The Bobcats went more than 10 minutes without scoring at the beginning of the second half, and Johnson’s layup pushed the Wildcats’ advantage to 65-11. Colbert’s layup ended the drought but a series of three dunks by Towns made it a 60-point gap with 4:38 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bobcats went 2-of-23 from 3-point range while the Wildcats were 7-of-26 from beyond the arc. … Kentucky attempted 29 free throws (making 21) while Montana State was 2-of-2. … Wildcats freshman F Trey Lyles entered the game shooting 57.7 percent but went 1-of-9 from the field.