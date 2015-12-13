Montana State 91, San Jose State 83

Freshman guard Tyler Hall had 24 points and eight rebounds to help visiting Montana State hold on for a 91-83 victory over San Jose State on Sunday afternoon at the Event Center in San Jose, Calif.

Junior forward Sarp Gobeloglu came off the bench to score 16 points for Montana State (5-4). Senior forward Danny Robinson scored 14 points. Senior guard Marcus Colbert had 12 points and nine assists.

Freshman forward Cody Schwartz scored 16 points to lead San Jose State (4-6). Senior guard Princeton Onwas had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Hall made three 3-pointers in the first 1:32 to give Montana State a 9-2 lead. San Jose State took a 16-14 lead with 11:31 to play in the opening period, but the Bobcats staged a 13-0 run and led 47-35 at the break.

The Spartans cut the deficit to five on a layup by junior guard Jalen James with 14:25 to go and tied the game on a 3-pointer by Schwartz with 10:55 remaining. The Spartans went up 66-64 on a dunk by junior guard Isaac Thornton with 9:56 to play, but three 3-pointers by Gobeloglu in a span of 1:52 helped the Bobcats regain the lead.