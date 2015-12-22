Preview: Montana State at Syracuse

Syracuse eyes back-to-back wins for the first time since Mike Hopkins took over as interim coach Tuesday against visiting Montana State. The Orange are 2-2 since Hopkins stepped in for the suspended Jim Boeheim, although they set a season low for points allowed in a 67-46 triumph over Cornell their last time out.

Syracuse received contributions from many of its familiar faces - Malachi Richardson and Michael Gbinije, for instance - but the performance of Tyler Roberson was what really caught Hopkins’ attention. “I think we’re just going to have to ask for a Tyler Roberson plug-in for Christmas to make sure he’s plugged in on every darn day,” Hopkins told reporters. “Maybe we can get some high-volt batteries, too.” Roberson’s 15 points and 12 rebounds raised a pretty high bar for the junior forward heading into Tuesday’s contest, although perhaps he can match those figures against one of the nation’s worst defensive teams. Montana State is in the midst of a six-game road trip and allows 81.5 points per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MONTANA STATE (5-6): Montana State has lost three of its last four games, although one of those was one a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Omaha. The Bobcats have given up at least 69 points in every game and entered Monday’s action ranked 330th in the nation (out of 351 Division I teams) in scoring defense. Marcus Colbert (17.7 points) and Tyler Hall (16.7) form a dynamic duo that has combined for 43 3-pointers with each connecting at around 40 percent from the arc.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (8-3): Gbinije is the primary option for the Syracuse offense with averages of 19.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals. Gbinije made only 2-of-9 3-pointers against Cornell, dropping him just below 50 percent from long range on the season, although he still has made multiple 3s in every game this season. Just outside of the four-double digit scorers on the team is Roberson (9.4 points, 8.5 rebounds), who prior to the Cornell game had not registered a double-double since the third outing of the season.

TIP-INS

1. The Cornell game marked the first contest this season where Gbinije did not attempt a free throw.

2. Five players on Montana State average at least one 3-pointer per game, and the Bobcats shoot 39.1 percent from the arc overall.

3. Since scoring two points in a loss to Georgetown, Richardson has registered 17, 15 and 15 points over the last three contests.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 92, Montana State 72