Syracuse 82, Montana State 60

Syracuse sank 11 of its first 14 shots in the second half to build a 24-point lead and the Orange cruised to an 82-60 victory over Montana State on Tuesday night at the Carrier Dome.

The Orange (9-3), which won two consecutive games after losing three of four, pulled away with a 15-4 run midway through the second half that featured 3-pointers by guards Michael Gbinije and Trevor Cooney.

Syracuse had five players score in double figures: Gbinije (17), center DaJuan Coleman (13), Cooney (12), backup center Chinonso Obokoh (a career-high 11) and forward Tyler Lydon (10), who also had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Montana State guards Marcus Colbert and Tyler Hall, who entered the game averaging a combined 34.4 points per game, were held to a combined 20 points by the taller guards at the top of Syracuse’s 2-3 zone. Forward Sarp Gobeloglu led the Bobcats (5-7) with 13 points, followed by Hall’s 12.

The Orange is 3-2 in five games under head coach designate Mike Hopkins since head coach Jim Boeheim’s NCAA-imposed nine-game suspension.

Syracuse, a perimeter-oriented team, led 31-17 at the half despite shooting 3-for-13 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes. Syracuse steadily built its lead by holding the Bobcats to 21.2 percent shooting (7-for-33) in the first half, including 2-for-16 from 3-point range.