Preview: Montana State at UCLA

Having three players taken in the first round of the same NBA Draft is a nice feather in the cap of any program, but now UCLA must begin the task of rebuilding. The Bruins will take the first step Friday night when they host Montana State in the season opener. Norman Powell, Tony Parker and Bryce Alford will try to replace what UCLA lost when Jordan Adams, Kyle Anderson and Zach LaVine went to the NBA, though it will be a mighty steep challenge.

Montana State should at least be familiar with UCLA’s style of play, as new coach Brian Fish spent the last four seasons as an assistant at Oregon. He won’t know as much about the prized new additions to the Bruins, 6-8 power forward Kevin Looney and 7-foot center Thomas Welsh, both McDonald’s All-Americans in high school last winter. Looney and Welsh almost certainly will be counted on to improve a team that finished ninth in the Pac-12 in defensive rebounding last season.

TV: Midnight ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT MONTANA STATE (14-17): Marcus Colbert begins his third year as the starting point guard for the Bobcats and he’s a viable threat from deep, hitting on 37.1 percent of his tries from beyond the arc last season. Michael Dison started 17 games at the other guard spot and will be counted on for his experience, as will junior college transfer Terrell Brown. Among the freshmen, big men Quinn Price and Bradley Fisher appear most ready to crack the rotation.

ABOUT UCLA (28-9): Powell brings the most experience to the Bruins this season, appearing in all 105 games the first three seasons of his career. He averaged 11.4 points last season, with Alford contributing eight and Parker 6.9. Alford was one of only two freshmen in the nation last season to distribute at least 100 assists with less than 50 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA was fourth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll but had the lone first-place vote aside from Arizona.

2. The Bobcats were picked to finish 11th out of 12 teams in the Big Sky in both a coaches and media poll.

3. Pauley Pavilion’s floor and adjacent areas have been fully renovated following a broken water main that flooded the arena in August.

PREDICTION: UCLA 82, Montana State 71