UCLA 113, Montana State 78: Norman Powell scored 25 points as the Bruins overwhelmed the visiting Bobcats in the season opener.

Kevon Looney added 20 points and nine rebounds in his first collegiate game and Bryce Alford recorded his first career double-double, finishing with 18 points and a career-best 12 assists for UCLA, which scored its most points in a season opener since 1993. Isaac Hamilton finished with 15 points, Thomas Welsh contributed 14 off the bench and Tony Parker had 11 to put all five starters in double figures for UCLA.

Danny Robison and Michael Dison scored 14 points apiece to lead Montana State. Marcus Colbert pitched in 12 points and Blake Brumwell had 10 for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats hung with UCLA for the first seven minutes but Powell’s three-point play sparked a 13-2 run that put the Bruins in front by 14 points with 9:28 left in the first half. Hamilton answered a 3-pointer by Stephan Holm with two of his own and the lead ballooned to 32-15.

The Bruins continued to fire away and even though they had just one field goal in the final four minutes of the opening half, they still stretched their lead to 60-32 at the intermission. The Bruins shot 19-for-36 in the first half with Powell, Looney, Alford and Hamilton all reaching double figures in scoring by the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA coach Steve Alford won his 19th consecutive season opener. … Welsh, a 7-foot freshman center, is the program’s tallest player since 7-footer Ryan Hollins in 2005-06. … UCLA has 15 former players on NBA rosters this season, including nine first-round selections, three of which played for the Bruins last season.