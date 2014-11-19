Preview: Morehead State at Cincinnati

The biggest worry entering the season for Cincinnati was generating enough points, particularly since the top three scorers from last season’s offensively challenged squad were gone. The Bearcats did little to allay those fears in a season-opening victory over St. Francis (Pa.), mustering only 52 points in the 15-point victory. Shaquille Thomas and Jermaine Sanders, the top two returning scorers, were scoreless in the opener and hope to get untracked in Wednesday’s matchup against visiting Morehead State.

Bearcats coach Mick Cronin, who guided the team to 27 wins last season, knows it will take time to form a cohesive unit with seven newcomers on the roster. “I think we have a chance to evolve into a team that can score inside and has shot makers and two point guards that can make plays,” Cronin said. “But again, you’ve got guys, that A, they haven’t played together and B, they haven’t played in this system, so it’s just going to take some time.” The Eagles are hardly pushovers, losing at UNLV 70-69 in their opener.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ESPN3

ABOUT MOREHEAD STATE (1-1): The Eagles had UNLV on the ropes, leading by as many as 11 points in the second half, but they missed 13 consecutive shots and shot just 22 percent after intermission. Senior guard Angelo Warner, who averaged 17.5 points last season, poured in 21 points against the Rebels but was held out of Morehead State’s 87-79 victory over NAIA foe Cincinnati Christian on Monday, as coach Sean Woods elected to rest his star. Sophomore guard Corban Collins, a transfer from LSU, scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures in Monday’s victory.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (1-0): Forward Octavius Ellis hopes to make the best of his second stint with the Bearcats, having been suspended for six games as a freshman for his role in a brawl versus Xavier before he was dismissed from the program in May 2012 following an incident at a Cincinnati nightclub. After spending two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College, the 6-10 Ellis made a strong return with the Bearcats by leading the team in scoring (13) and rebounding (eight) to go along with three steals and two blocked shots in the season opener. Freshman Gary Clark had a solid debut with 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats have won 11 straight regular-season non-conference games.

2. Morehead State, which returns four starters from last season’s 20-win team, was picked to finish second in the Ohio Valley Conference’s East Division.

3. Cincinnati has won six in a row and 10 of the 12 all-time meetings, but the schools haven’t played since 1997.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 59, Morehead State 57