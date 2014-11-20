(Updated: CORRECTS “lead” to “loss” in graph 3 CORRECTS “under” to “over” in graph 4)

Cincinnati 69, Morehead State 61: Farad Cobb buried six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 24 points as the host Bearcats held off the Eagles.

Cobb scored 15 points and knocked down four shots from behind the arc in a span of less than seven minutes in the second half as Cincinnati (2-0) beat Morehead State (1-2) for the seventh straight time. Octavius Ellis supplied 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots while Troy Caupain added 13 points and six assists for the Bearcats.

Brent Arrington scored 21 points and was 4-of-6 from behind the arc for the Eagles, who suffered a one-point loss at UNLV in their season opener. Angelo Warner and Kareem Storey were also in double figures with 14 points 11 points, respectively, for Morehead State.

The Eagles used a 13-0 burst spanning halftime to draw even at 30 early in the second half, but Jermaine Sanders knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to give Cincinnati a 36-35 edge before Cobb broke things open. Cobb nailed four 3-pointers to ignite a 17-6 surge to build the lead to a dozen with just over eight minutes to play and Morehead State never got the deficit under eight until the final minute.

Cobb buried a pair of 3-pointers and Ellis scored six points in a 15-0 spurt to put Cincinnati ahead 30-17 with 2:29 left in the first half. Marquel Willis’ 3-pointer ended the run and sparked an 8-0 closing spurt as Morehead State cut the deficit to 30-25 at the break before scoring the first five points of the second half to pull even.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cobb’s previous career high was 21 points - on seven 3-pointers - against Kansas in 2012 when he was a freshman at Tennessee-Chattanooga. ... Arrington had to leave the game with a bloody nose with 14:47 left and returned about five minutes later. ... Cincinnati had 18 free-throw attempts to only six for Morehead State in the opening half but failed to capitalize on the disparity as Ellis was 6-of-6 but the rest of his teammates were a combined 5-of-12.