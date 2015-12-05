Preview: Morehead State at Indiana

Indiana looks to rebound from another disappointing defensive performance when the Hoosiers return home to host dangerous Morehead State on Saturday. Indiana led by six, more than eight minutes into the game, but allowed 52.9 percent shooting overall and 11-of-24 from 3-point range in a 20-point loss at No. 5 Duke on Wednesday.

The Hoosiers have dropped three of their last five contests but coach Tom Crean stressed that it is way too early to be too concerned. “It’s eight games in,” Crean told reporters. “I think we’ll be better. That’s the bottom line.” Indiana has not had many issues on offense -- except for a few too many turnovers at times -- while shooting 54.3 percent from the field overall with standout guards James Blackmon Jr. and Yogi Ferrell leading the way. Indiana must be sharp against Morehead State (5-1), which is coming off a victory over St. Louis on Wednesday and has built its best start since 1990-91 with four straight wins.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MOREHEAD STATE (5-1): The Eagles have shown depth and balance on offense while allowing only 38.5 percent shooting and forcing 17.7 turnovers per game on the other end. “I just can’t say enough about the way we defended, and that’s what is going to win us games,” Morehead coach Sean Woods, a former Kentucky standout, told reporters Wednesday. Corban Collins (12.5 points), the team’s leading scorer, left Wednesday’s game with an apparent injury and his status is uncertain.

ABOUT INDIANA (5-3): Crean told reporters, “We didn’t create enough pressure on them to put them in enough uncomfortable situations,” after giving up a season-high 94 points to Duke. Ferrell and Blackmon combined for 29 points – just slightly under their average (31.6) – while forward Troy Williams poured in a season-high 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting. The Hoosiers have made 86 shots from 3-point range – eighth in the nation through Wednesday -- as Blackmon leads the way with 24 and Nick Zeisloft boasts 20.

TIP-INS

1. Ferrell needs one point to reach 1,500 and 10 assists for 500 in his career.

2. Morehead State G Xavier Moon, who has yet to start a game, is second on the team in scoring (9.8) while making 8-of-16 from 3-point range.

3. Indiana’s freshman C Thomas Bryant is averaging 11.5 points and shooting 68.6 percent from the field.

PREDICTION: Indiana 80, Morehead State 68