Indiana 92, Morehead State 59
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
December 6, 2015 / 2:38 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Troy Williams had 16 points to lead five players scoring in double figures as Indiana defeated Morehead State 92-59 on Saturday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana (6-3) improved to 5-0 at home. In each of the five games, the Hoosiers have had at least five players score in double figures.

Morehead State (5-2) came into the game leading the nation in scoring defense, allowing 54.5 points per game. Indiana had 50 at halftime, taking advantage of 16 first-half turnovers by the Eagles. Morehead State finished the game with 23 turnovers.

Williams, a junior, hit 6 of 7 shots from the field to lead the Hoosiers. Yogi Ferrell had 15 points and seven assists and James Blackmon Jr. also scored 15 points.

Freshman center Thomas Bryant had 14 points and led Indiana with six rebounds. Max Bielfeldt was the other double-figures scorer for the Hoosiers with a career-best 12 points off the bench.

Indiana used a 19-0 run midway through the first half to erase a 13-12 deficit and take a 31-13 lead. The Hoosiers led by 24 at halftime and by as many as 41 points in the second half.

Morehead State was led by Lyonell Gaines with 13 points.

