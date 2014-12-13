Preview: Morehead State at Ohio State

No. 12 Ohio State looks to win its 11th consecutive home game when it welcomes Morehead State to Columbus on Saturday. The youthful Buckeyes have reeled off seven straight victories at Value City Arena this season - including a 97-43 triumph over High Point on Wednesday - and have topped the 90-point mark in four of those wins. “They keep making the right strides and they keep on learning,” coach Thad Matta told reporters. “I love how these guys practice.”

Ohio State has won 55 games in a row at home against unranked non-conference opponents and hopes to beat the Eagles for the fifth consecutive time. The Buckeyes are fifth nationally in field goal percentage (53.0) and have shot over 60 percent on four occasions. Morehead State has lost three straight games following its 70-68 overtime setback to Oakland and hopes to become the first unranked opponent to beat Ohio State on its own turf since West Virginia pulled off the feat in 2008.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MOREHEAD STATE (4-7): Lyonell Gaines collected a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds against Oakland for his first double-double since transferring from IUPUI. Angelo Warner - who tops the team in scoring - collected 15 points, five rebounds and five steals against the Golden Grizzlies. The Eagles have been held to 68 points or less in each game during their losing skid and have gone 17-of-62 from 3-point range during that span.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (7-1): Kam Williams poured in a career-high 23 points - including 13 straight during a six-minute span in the first half - on 8-of-10 shooting against High Point. D‘Angelo Russell continues to impress in his freshman season, collecting 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists versus the Panthers on Wednesday. Russell - who leads the team with 18 points per game - ranks second nationally in freshmen scoring and has finished in double figures in six straight games.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State is 116-6 against non-conference foes at Value City Arena.

2. The Buckeyes are 65-10 in the month of December under Thad Matta.

3. Ohio State has won two games by more than 50 points this season.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 94, Morehead State 55