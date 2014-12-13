No. 12 Ohio State 87, Morehead State 71: Amir Williams collected 12 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as the host Buckeyes downed the Eagles.

D‘Angelo Russell - the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week - added 15 points and seven assists for Ohio State (8-1), which shot 56.6 percent from the floor in Thad Matta’s 500th game as a head coach. Sam Thompson scored 15 points while Jae‘Sean Tate tallied 12 for the Buckeyes, who went 21-of-27 from the free-throw line.

Corban Collins led the way with a career-high 22 points - including six 3-pointers - for Morehead State (4-8), which dropped its fourth straight game despite shooting 55.3 percent from the field. Lyonell Gaines chipped in with 14 points and five rebounds for the Eagles, who could not overcome 21 turnovers.

Kam Williams nailed a jumper to put Ohio State on top 60-40 before Collins connected from beyond the arc to pull Morehead State within 14 with just under 12 minutes remaining in the second half. Russell’s dunk restored the Buckeyes’ 20-point advantage and they never let their lead slip into single digits en route to their 12th consecutive win at Value City Arena.

Ohio State sprinted out to a 12-2 lead before Collins nailed three straight 3-pointers a short time later to cut the deficit to three. Russell scored seven points as part of a 12-2 run to end the first half to put the Buckeyes in front 47-28.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ohio State won the battle of the boards 30-19. … The Buckeyes improved to 15-0 against Ohio Valley Conference opponents. … Ohio State has won 56 straight home games against unranked non-conference teams.