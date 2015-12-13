Preview: Morehead State at Pittsburgh

Eastern Washington coach Jim Hayford was certainly impressed with Pittsburgh and Michael Young on Friday. An undersized Morehead State team will try to stop the 6-9 forward when they visit the Panthers on Sunday in the Gotham Classic.

“This is my fifth year as a Division I head basketball coach. Last year’s team won 26 games, went to the NCAA Tournament and won at Indiana,” Hayford told reporters after Pittsburgh stopped his club 84-51. “We played some really good teams and this Pitt team is the best team I’ve ever coached against.” And the leader of the Panthers is Young, the junior who scored 21 points in the win and is averaging 17.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 61.4 percent from the floor. “Let me put it this way, he’s one of the best players that I’ve seen that can shoot the 15-17 footer that can’t shoot the three,” Hayford added. “You have to respect him and they do a good job of getting him the ball where he can be dangerous. Morehead State, which had its four-game win streak snapped Dec. 5 in a 92-59 defeat at Indiana, will have to find a way to contend with Young and his much taller frontcourt mates.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN 3

ABOUT MOREHEAD STATE (5-2): The Eagles rank 17th in the nation in scoring defense (59.9) and despite just one of their top six players being taller than 6-5, they have a plus-9.1 rebound margin and rank 12th in the nation with 15.7 offensive boards per game. ”This is another game that we can learn something from. It’s a tough environment,” coach Sean Woods told reporters about the Pitt game. “We have our work cut out for us and it’s going to be a great test to see where we are.” Junior guard Corban Collins leads the club with 11.9 points, 3.1 assists and 28.9 minutes per game, and his plus/minus of plus-82 is 38 points higher than the Eagles’ second-best mark, Anthony Elechi at plus-44.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (7-1): Jamel Artis scored 14 points and Chris Jones contributed 11 off the bench as the Panthers shot 50 percent, outrebounded Eastern Washington 43-22 and looked well-rested after four idle days following a stretch of four games in nine days. “I thought we came out and did a good job against a team that could really score the basketball,” coach Jamie Dixon told reporters. “We really emphasized defense and holding the team to 35 percent shooting (the Eagles shot 37.3 percent). They are a 50-percent field-goal-percentage shooting team.” In addition to Young, the Panthers have seven other players 6-6 or taller who average over 10 minutes per game.

TIP-INS

1. In the only other meeting between the teams, Pitt beat Morehead State 86-85 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament back in 1957.

2. Panthers backup C Rafael Maia, a graduate transfer from Brown, grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds against Eastern Washington for the 26th double-digit rebounding performance of his career.

3. Pitt is plus-10.4 in rebounding margin and holds opponents to 37.1 percent shooting.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 82, Morehead State 61