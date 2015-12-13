Pittsburgh 72, Morehead State 62

Junior forward Jamel Artis poured in a game-high 22 points and junior forward Michael Young added 20 points as Pittsburgh got past Morehead State 72-62 on Sunday afternoon in the Gotham Classic in Pittsburgh, Pa.

After leading by just 35-28 at halftime, Pittsburgh (8-1) sparked a 16-4 run to start the second half and take a commanding 51-32 lead with 15:01 remaining to play. The Panthers did not let the Eagles back into the game, as Morehead State (5-3) was not able to trim the deficit to single-digits in the second half. Pittsburgh shot 29-36 from the free-throw line to seal the win.

While Young tallied 16 of his 20 points in the first half, Jamel Artis led the charge down the stretch for the Panthers. Artis scored 15 of his 22 points during the final twenty minutes of the game to hold off Morehead State. For the Eagles, senior guard Brent Arrington tallied a team-high 13 points in the losing effort.

Pittsburgh will take their four-game winning streak into Madison Square Garden next Sunday, when the Panthers will face Davidson in Gotham Classic play. After five consecutive wins to start the season, Morehead State will try to avoid three straight losses on Thursday at Eastern Washington.