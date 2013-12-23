Preview: Morehead State at Tennessee

Tennessee attempts to halt a two-game losing streak when it hosts Morehead State on Monday. The Volunteers were off to a strong start, but the consecutive losses to Wichita State and North Carolina State have dropped the team to just two games over .500. “Two good opportunities, but you’ve got to get ready for the next time,” Tennessee coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Learn from it, that’s the biggest thing. It pains you, but you’ve got to learn from it.”

Morehead State has topped 100 points three times, including Thursday’s 120-83 victory over South Dakota. The Eagles feature four double-digit scores in guard Angelo Warner (17.4), guard Brent Arrington (11.8), center Chad Posthumus (11 points, team-leading 12.4 rebounds) and guard Bakari Turner (10.4). Tennessee guard Jordan McRae averages a team-best 19.7 points and his 21-point outing against North Carolina State marked the sixth time this season and 18th time in his career that he has scored 20 or more points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MOREHEAD STATE (8-5): Senior forward Drew Kelly was averaging a measly 5.5 points and had made only four 3-pointers in 12 games before erupting for a career-high 40 points – including eight 3-pointers – in the victory over South Dakota. The performance came after coach Sean Woods challenged him and Kelly responded by going 14-of-23 from the floor in addition to grabbing 12 rebounds. “We had a recent heart-to-heart about this being his last season and how we’re not going to be successful if he doesn’t bring it every night,” Woods said.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (6-4): Post players Jarnell Stokes (13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds) and Jeronne Maymon (10.6 points, 8.6 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles against North Carolina State and are particularly strong on the offensive glass. The two combine for an average of 8.1 offensive boards per outing – the Volunteers average 15.9 as a team – and Maymon collected 10 of his season-best 16 rebounds against the Wolfpack on the offensive glass. Stokes has six double-doubles this season and his career count of 24 leads all active SEC players.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee has won each of the previous three meetings.

2. McRae ranks 44th in school history with 1,026 career points.

3. Morehead State PG Kareem Story set a school record with 16 assists against South Dakota and is averaging 6.8.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 83, Morehead State 77