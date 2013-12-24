Tennessee 82, Morehead State 67: Josh Richardson had 19 points and eight rebounds as the Volunteers routed the visiting Eagles.

Jeronne Maymon had 16 points and eight rebounds and Jarnell Stokes added 13 points and nine boards for Tennessee (7-4). Derek Reese contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Volunteers, who possessed a 49-28 rebounding edge and blew the game open with a 13-0 run to start the second half.

Brent Arrington had 16 points and five steals and Angelo Warner added scored 16 points for Morehead State (8-6). Drew Kelly added 13 points for the Eagles, who lost for the fourth time in six outings.

Tennessee led 41-30 at halftime and Maymon scored six points during the opening 13-point salvo that boosted the lead to 24 with just under 17 minutes remaining. A dunk by Stokes made it 68-42 midway through the half before Morehead State whittled down its losing margin.

The Volunteers led by four points midway through the first half before scoring 11 consecutive points. Richardson had 14 first-half points and Tennessee shot 60.7 percent from the field prior to the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee has won all four meetings. … Morehead State PG Kareem Story had just two assists one game after posting a school-record 16 in a victory over South Dakota. … The Volunteers blocked 11 shots with Reese swatting away four and G Jordan McRae rejecting three.