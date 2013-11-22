Preview: Morehead State at UCLA

UCLA forward Travis Wear is expected to make his season debut Friday when the 24th-ranked Bruins host Morehead State, which is seeking its first 5-1 start since 1990-91. Wear, who averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds last season, missed UCLA’s first three games after undergoing an appendectomy on Oct. 28. The 6-10 senior will receive a warm welcome back to the thin UCLA frontcourt, which includes his twin brother David and 6-9 sophomore Tony Parker.

The Bruins improved to 3-0 on Monday when sophomore guard Jordan Adams collected 21 points and a career-high eight steals in an 86-50 win over Sacramento State. Adams has led the Bruins in scoring in each of their first three games, while fellow sophomore Kyle Anderson collected a career-high eight assists against the Hornets. “UCLA has a good club, and Adams and Anderson really understand the game,” said Sacramento State coach Brian Katz. “It’s obvious that UCLA will be a good team this year.”

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT MOREHEAD STATE (4-1): The Tigers are paced by 6-11 center Chad Posthumus and guard Angelo Warner, who leads the Eagles and ranks fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference with 17.0 points per game. Warner scored a game-high 25 points in Tuesday’s 74-61 win over Northern Kentucky. Kareem Storey leads the conference with 7.4 assists per game and Posthumus averages 11.8 rebounds for the Tigers, who were picked to finish third in the OVC East Division preseason poll.

ABOUT UCLA (3-0): Coach Steve Alford called freshman Zach LaVine “as athletic a guard as I’ve coached” before the season, and the Seattle native is off to an encouraging start while averaging 10 points off the bench. Five different players are averaging at least 10 points, including junior guard Norman Powell, who is shooting 68.2 percent from the field. David Wear is averaging 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bruins, who have won their last two games by a combined 67 points.

TIP-INS

1. Adams has scored in double figures 28 times in 36 career games.

2. Morehead State boasts a plus-27 turnover margin through its first five games.

3. UCLA freshman F Wanaah Bail, who had left knee surgery on June 28, could be cleared to make his debut next week.

PREDICTION: UCLA 84, Morehead State 68