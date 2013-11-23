FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UCLA 81, Morehead State 70
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 23, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

UCLA 81, Morehead State 70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 24 UCLA 81, Morehead State 70: Jordan Adams scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Bruins withstood an upset bid by the visiting Tigers.

Kyle Anderson collected 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for UCLA (4-0), which led 46-38 after shooting 52.9 percent in the first half and never trailed after the break. Adams led the Bruins in scoring for the fourth straight game while shooting 10-of-18 from the field and going 8-of-8 from the foul line.

Chad Posthumus recorded his fifth career double-double with a career-high 21 points and 18 rebounds for Morehead State (4-2), which trailed by five with just under 10 minutes remaining. Brent Arrington scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Angelo Warner added 12 points, all in the first half.

Travis Wear, who missed the Bruins’ first three games due to an appendectomy, made five of his eight shots and finished with 11 points and four rebounds. His three-point play put UCLA ahead by 12 with 5:57 to play.

Freshman Zach LaVine contributed 12 points for the Bruins, who held Morehead State to 37.1 percent shooting. The pesky Tigers hit three straight 3-pointers and pulled within 79-70 with 1:23 remaining, but Adams sealed the win with a layup on the Bruins’ final possession.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Adams, who has recorded at least one steal in 11 straight contests, scored in double figures for the 29th time in 37 career games. … Anderson became the first UCLA player to record a triple-double since Toby Bailey in 1995. … Morehead State, which entered the game with a plus-27 turnover margin, committed 13 turnovers against UCLA.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.