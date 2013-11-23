No. 24 UCLA 81, Morehead State 70: Jordan Adams scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Bruins withstood an upset bid by the visiting Tigers.

Kyle Anderson collected 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for UCLA (4-0), which led 46-38 after shooting 52.9 percent in the first half and never trailed after the break. Adams led the Bruins in scoring for the fourth straight game while shooting 10-of-18 from the field and going 8-of-8 from the foul line.

Chad Posthumus recorded his fifth career double-double with a career-high 21 points and 18 rebounds for Morehead State (4-2), which trailed by five with just under 10 minutes remaining. Brent Arrington scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Angelo Warner added 12 points, all in the first half.

Travis Wear, who missed the Bruins’ first three games due to an appendectomy, made five of his eight shots and finished with 11 points and four rebounds. His three-point play put UCLA ahead by 12 with 5:57 to play.

Freshman Zach LaVine contributed 12 points for the Bruins, who held Morehead State to 37.1 percent shooting. The pesky Tigers hit three straight 3-pointers and pulled within 79-70 with 1:23 remaining, but Adams sealed the win with a layup on the Bruins’ final possession.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Adams, who has recorded at least one steal in 11 straight contests, scored in double figures for the 29th time in 37 career games. … Anderson became the first UCLA player to record a triple-double since Toby Bailey in 1995. … Morehead State, which entered the game with a plus-27 turnover margin, committed 13 turnovers against UCLA.