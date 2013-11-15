Preview: Morehead State at Xavie

A new conferenceand a new attitude have Xavier looking to continue its strong start when it hosts Morehead State on Friday night. After missing the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2005, the Musketeers have won theirfirst two games in their debut as members of the Big East Conference. Although Xavierwent 17-14 a year ago, it finished seventh in the Atlantic 10 with a youngsquad that is showing early signs of being ready to take the next step with itsdepth of talent.

Despite missingtwo of its starters Tuesday night against Tennessee, the Musketeers snapped theVolunteers’ 14-game streak of season-opening wins with a 67-63 decision behindSemaj Christon’s 18 points. Morehead State, out of the Ohio Valley Conference,is also in the process of rebuilding with nine newcomers and only three seniorsafter going 15-18 last season. The Eagles have also won their first twooutings, coming off a 71-63 win over East Tennessee State in which AngeloWarner had a career-high 25 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FoxSports 2

ABOUT MOREHEAD STATE(2-0): The Eagles are led by Warner, who averaged 10.9 points last season but had20 points in the second half alone against East Tennessee State. Kareem Storey, a junior college transfer from Southern Idaho, has been thefocal point of the offense for second-year head coach Sean Woods with 21 ofMorehead State’s 39 assists. Chad Posthumus, a 6-11 redshirt senior who transferred from Howard Community College in Texas before last season, is averaging8.8 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Eagles, who are looking for their first 3-0 start since1993.

ABOUT XAVIER (2-0):Picked to finish seventh in the preseason coaches’ poll of the new-look Big East,the Musketeers may turn some heads behind Christon, a preseason Big East first-team selection who averaged 15.2 points as a freshman. Tri-captainMatt Stainbrook, a 6-10 junior transfer from Western Michigan, had 13 pointsand 12 rebounds in the season opener and tallied 12 points and ninerebounds against the Volunteers. Xavier is hoping to have both Justin Martinand Dee Davis (concussion) back in the lineup after they sat out against the Vols - Martinfrom dizziness after getting hit in the head with a basketball in the opener.

TIP-INS

1. Christon, who isaveraging 16 points, has scored 10 or more points in 21 straightgames dating to last season.

2. Morehead ledthe nation in fouls last season, but only has 39 fouls to 40 for its opponents tostart this season.

3. Xavier is inthe middle of a season-opening five-game homestand while Morehead State is onegame into an eight-game stretch that includes seven on the road, winding upwith the Las Vegas Invitational.

PREDICTION: Xavier74, Morehead State 70