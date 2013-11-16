Xavier 79, Morehead State 56: Semaj Christon’s game-high 20 points led thehost Musketeers in an ugly game in which the teams combined for 56 fouls and 68free throws.

Jalen Reynolds added11 points for Xavier (3-0), which denied Morehead State itsfirst 3-0 start since the 1993-94 season. Isaiah Philmore chipped in 10 points and Matt Stainbrook had sevenpoints, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots in the win.

Chad Posthumus cameoff the bench to lead Morehead State (2-1) with 12 points and 12 rebounds. LukaPajkovic added 11 points for the Eagles, who shot 29.2 percent from the floor,including a dismal 18.5 percent while making only five field goals in the first half.

Despite the cold start, Morehead State led by one until Xavierreeled off a 12-0 run for a 24-15 lead. The Musketeers put together another 12-2 run to close out the half after a combined 28 fouls and 34 freethrows.

Trailing 38-23 at the intermission, Morehead State managed only two baskets over the first11:45 of the second half, as Xavier jumped out to a 61-38 lead. The Musketeers finished 21-of-30 from the foul line while the Eagles were 24-of-38.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Christon stretched his streak of scoring 10or more points to 22 straight games going back to last season. ... Xavier had20 assists, including nine by G Dee Davis, while Morehead State had seven. ... Xavierhad both F Justin Martin (dizziness) and Davis (concussion) back in thelineup with Martin scoring eight points and Davis adding seven.