FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Xavier 79, Morehead State 56
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 16, 2013 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

Xavier 79, Morehead State 56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Xavier 79, Morehead State 56: Semaj Christon’s game-high 20 points led thehost Musketeers in an ugly game in which the teams combined for 56 fouls and 68free throws.

Jalen Reynolds added11 points for Xavier (3-0), which denied Morehead State itsfirst 3-0 start since the 1993-94 season. Isaiah Philmore chipped in 10 points and Matt Stainbrook had sevenpoints, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots in the win.

Chad Posthumus cameoff the bench to lead Morehead State (2-1) with 12 points and 12 rebounds. LukaPajkovic added 11 points for the Eagles, who shot 29.2 percent from the floor,including a dismal 18.5 percent while making only five field goals in the first half.

Despite the cold start, Morehead State led by one until Xavierreeled off a 12-0 run for a 24-15 lead. The Musketeers put together another 12-2 run to close out the half after a combined 28 fouls and 34 freethrows.

Trailing 38-23 at the intermission, Morehead State managed only two baskets over the first11:45 of the second half, as Xavier jumped out to a 61-38 lead. The Musketeers finished 21-of-30 from the foul line while the Eagles were 24-of-38.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Christon stretched his streak of scoring 10or more points to 22 straight games going back to last season. ... Xavier had20 assists, including nine by G Dee Davis, while Morehead State had seven. ... Xavierhad both F Justin Martin (dizziness) and Davis (concussion) back in thelineup with Martin scoring eight points and Davis adding seven.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.