Geno leads Georgia to victory over Morehouse

Senior forward Kenny Paul Geno came off the bench to score 15 points, including four 3-pointers, helping Georgia knock off Morehouse College 86-72 on Wednesday in Athens, Ga.

Sophomore forward E‘Torrion Wilridge converted a three-point play, and sophomore forward Derek Ogbeide had jumper in the final five minutes to help Georgia seal the win.

Junior forward Yante Maten added 14 points, and freshman guard Tyree Crump came off the bench to score 16 points for the Bulldogs.

Morehouse junior guard Tyrius Walker led all scorers with 24 points, and junior forward Jordan Wallace added 13 points for the Maroon Tigers, who hung tough until midway through the second half.

Georgia led for the majority of the first half, but never by much. The Tigers used a 10-2 run, capped by a jumper from freshman guard Michael Olmert, to take a 23-20 lead at the seven-minute mark.

The Bulldogs answered with a run of their own, ignited by a 3-pointer by Geno, and went into halftime with a 36-30 lead.

Geno had nine points to lead Georgia in the first half.

The Bulldogs extended their lead in the second half, with sophomore guard William Jackson II’s 3-pointer putting Georgia ahead 68-54 with seven minutes to play.

Georgia bounced back from a loss to Kansas with two straight wins. The Bulldogs head into a December slate that features games against Marquette on Sunday and Georgia Tech on Dec. 20.

Georgia opens SEC play at Auburn on Dec. 29. The Bulldogs were picked to finish fourth in the SEC in the preseason media poll.

The loss snaps the Maroon Tigers’ two-game winning streak. They’ll try to bounce back against Tuskegee on Saturday.