Preview: Morgan State at Cincinnati

Cincinnati looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Morgan State on Sunday. The Bearcats had reeled off six consecutive victories, including five wins by 15 points or more, to climb up to No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll before falling to Butler 78-76 on a last-second layup.

“The last play was a microcosm of the entire game as we had three guys back on defense and they had one on offense,” Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin told reporters. “We’ve got a long way to go in the toughness department.” Cincinnati has won 37 of its last 42 home games and hopes to avoid looking past Morgan State with the annual Crosstown Classic against bitter rival Xavier on deck. The Bears have pulled off upsets over the likes of DePaul (2008), Arkansas (2009) and Maryland (2009) during Todd Bozeman’s 10-year tenure as head coach. Morgan State has dropped back-to-back games following a disappointing 62-61 loss to Wagner College on Wednesday and hopes to spring a surprise to avoid its second three-game losing skid of the young season.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, ASN, ESPN3

ABOUT MORGAN STATE (2-5): Sophomore forward Phillip Carr was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after he pulled down 17 rebounds and blocked two shots in the 66-62 win over Goldey-Beacom before recording eight boards and two steals in a 82-72 loss to High Point. Carr scored a season-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Clive Vaughan and Kyle Thomas added 12 points apiece against Wagner College. Carr, Vaughan and Thomas combined to shoot 6-of-10 from 3-point range as the Bears finished 8-of-16 from beyond the arc.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (7-1): Junior guard Troy Caupain was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week after averaging a team-high 16 points in wins over Southeastern Louisiana, Nebraska and George Washington. Octavius Ellis went 4-of-4 from the floor en route to 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the loss to Butler to record his fifth career double-double. Freshman forward Jacob Evans III scored a career-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Caupain added 12 points and six assists to finish in double figures for the fourth time this season and the 26th time in his career.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati has blocked 15 shots in the last two games.

2. The Bearcats have held four opponents to 50 points or less.

3. Morgan State has hit at least seven 3-pointers in four of its first seven games.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 78, Morgan State 52