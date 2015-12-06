No. 17 Cincinnati 87, Morgan State 66

Gary Clark had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 17 Cincinnati in an 87-66 rout of Morgan State on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The sophomore forward was one of six double-digit scorers for the Bearcats (8-1), who bounced back from a 78-76 loss at home against Butler on Wednesday.

Shaq Thomas, a redshirt senior forward, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while senior center Coreontae DeBerry contributed 11 points and seven boards for Cincinnati.

Senior forward Octavius Ellis scored 13 points, senior guard Farad Cobb added 11, and junior guard Kevin Johnson chipped in 10 points off the bench for the Bearcats, who shot 47.9 percent (35 of 73).

Morgan State junior forward Kyle Thomas scored 17 points and senior forward Cedric Blossom had 16 points and nine rebounds as the Bears (2-6) stumbled to a 38.8 percent shooting performance (26 of 67).

Blossom was not eligible for the Bears’ first five games for academic reasons.

Cincinnati led 51-27 at halftime and led by as many as 26 points in the second half.