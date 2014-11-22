Preview: Morgan State at Houston

After winning his debut as Houston’s head coach, Kelvin Sampson figures to receive a warm reception Saturday when the Cougars play their home opener against Morgan State. Sampson, a two-time National Coach of the Year, began the season with a 77-74 win at Murray State on Nov. 14. Forward Devonta Pollard scored 19 points and guard Jherrod Stiggers added 17 for Houston, which was picked to finish seventh in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll after going 17-16 last season.

Morgan State is seeking its first win after scoring an average of 49 points in losses to Penn State, Towson and Northern Iowa. Senior guard Blake Bozeman averages a team-high 12 points for the Bears, who led Northern Iowa by one at the half on Thursday before losing by 20. Morgan State allowed Northern Iowa to shoot 55.3 percent from the field and will need a stronger effort against the well-rested Cougars, who shot 45.3 percent and made eight 3-pointers in their opener against Murray State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MORGAN STATE (0-3): The Bears, who were picked to finish third in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll, are shooting just 19.7 percent from 3-point range on the young season. Bozeman, a preseason All-MEAC third-team selection, missed his first 13 3-point attempts before going 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and scoring 19 points against Northern Iowa. Forward Cedric Blossom is averaging 5.7 rebounds after leading the team in offensive rebounding last season.

ABOUT HOUSTON (1-0): With point guard L.J. Rose and forward Mikhail McLean out until January due to foot injuries, Sampson is eager to see newcomers such as Pollard emerge during non-conference play. J.C. Washington, a 6-6 freshman forward, made a solid first impression with six points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes in the opener. Sampson faces a major rebuilding project following the transfers of TaShawn Thomas and Danuel House, but he has a true scorer in Stiggers, who averaged 11.2 points last season.

TIP-INS

1. Houston was 12-4 at home last season.

2. After attempting a team-high 222 3-pointers last season, Stiggers took nine (making three) in the season opener.

3. Houston reserve G Torian Graham decided to leave the program for personal reasons following the team’s opener.

PREDICTION: Houston 66, Morgan State 57