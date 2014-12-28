Preview: Morgan State at Marquette

Marquette goes for its fifth win in six games when it hosts Morgan State on Sunday. The Golden Eagles have won three straight, most recently prevailing 67-54 triumph over North Dakota on Monday. “I‘m happy with the win, but I‘m not overjoyed with how we played,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski told reporters. “Fortunately we were able to pull together in time to get the win.”

The Golden Eagles are 27-0 against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams and hope to take care of business without peeking ahead to their Big East opener against DePaul on Dec. 31. Marquette downed Morgan State 77-57 in the last meeting in December 2006 and has emerged victorious five straight times in the series. The Bears have lost five of their last six and look to snap an eight-game road losing streak in the third of seven consecutive contests away from home.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MORGAN STATE (2-10): Zech Smith poured in 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds in Saturday’s 73-69 loss to Manhattan. Cedric Blossom - who tops the team in scoring (13.4) - added 18 points versus the Jaspers and has finished in double figures in eight consecutive games. Senior guard Blake Bozeman - who is averaging 13.0 points per game - has struggled with his shot recently, going 12-of-38 in his last four outings.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (7-4): Derrick Wilson flirted with a double-double by collecting 15 points, a career-high nine rebounds and six assists in the win over North Dakota. Luke Fischer was limited to six points on Monday after averaging 20.5 points on 17-of-19 shooting in his previous two games. Sophomore guard Deonte Burton is set to transfer to Iowa State after averaging 6.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in the season’s first eight games.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette has committed fewer turnovers than its opponent in every game this season.

2. The Golden Eagles are 21st in the nation in steals (9.0).

3. Morgan State is shooting 34.8 percent, which ranks 348th nationally.

PREDICTION: Marquette 72, Morgan State 51