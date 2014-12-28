(Updated: ADDS first name to Cohen III, second sentence, fifth graph. REMOVES first name for Cohen, third notebook item.)

Marquette 81, Morgan State 53: Luke Fischer collected 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots as the host Golden Eagles soared past the Bears for their fourth consecutive victory.

Fischer finished a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and Juan Anderson added 14 points for Marquette (8-4), which shot 60.4 percent from the floor. Jajuan Johnson tallied 13 points while Matt Carlino recorded 11 points and a game-high seven assists for the Golden Eagles.

Cedric Blossom led the way with 21 points for Morgan State (2-11), which shot 32.3 percent from the floor. Blake Bozeman was limited to six points on 2-of-8 shooting and is 14-of-46 from the field in his last five outings for the Bears.

Johnson came off the bench to score seven points during a 13-2 run to put Marquette in front 23-9 midway through the first half. The Golden Eagles held Morgan State scoreless for over nine minutes in the opening stanza en route to a commanding 37-17 lead at intermission.

The Bears trimmed the deficit to 15 early in the second half before Fischer converted a three-point play as part of a 9-0 burst to push the margin to 53-29. Sandy Cohen III drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to put Marquette on top 70-44 and the Golden Eagles coasted the rest of the way to improve to 6-0 against Morgan State.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marquette went 8-of-18 from 3-point range while Morgan State finished 6-of-22. … The Golden Eagles coughed the ball up nine times and have won the turnover battle in every game this season. … Marquette G Duane Wilson and Cohen chipped in with 11 points apiece.