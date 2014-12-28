FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marquette 81, Morgan State 53
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 28, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

Marquette 81, Morgan State 53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS first name to Cohen III, second sentence, fifth graph. REMOVES first name for Cohen, third notebook item.)

Marquette 81, Morgan State 53: Luke Fischer collected 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots as the host Golden Eagles soared past the Bears for their fourth consecutive victory.

Fischer finished a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and Juan Anderson added 14 points for Marquette (8-4), which shot 60.4 percent from the floor. Jajuan Johnson tallied 13 points while Matt Carlino recorded 11 points and a game-high seven assists for the Golden Eagles.

Cedric Blossom led the way with 21 points for Morgan State (2-11), which shot 32.3 percent from the floor. Blake Bozeman was limited to six points on 2-of-8 shooting and is 14-of-46 from the field in his last five outings for the Bears.

Johnson came off the bench to score seven points during a 13-2 run to put Marquette in front 23-9 midway through the first half. The Golden Eagles held Morgan State scoreless for over nine minutes in the opening stanza en route to a commanding 37-17 lead at intermission.

The Bears trimmed the deficit to 15 early in the second half before Fischer converted a three-point play as part of a 9-0 burst to push the margin to 53-29. Sandy Cohen III drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to put Marquette on top 70-44 and the Golden Eagles coasted the rest of the way to improve to 6-0 against Morgan State.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marquette went 8-of-18 from 3-point range while Morgan State finished 6-of-22. … The Golden Eagles coughed the ball up nine times and have won the turnover battle in every game this season. … Marquette G Duane Wilson and Cohen chipped in with 11 points apiece.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.