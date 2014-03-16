(Updated: EDITING throughout.)

North Carolina Central 71, Morgan State 62: Jeremy Ingram scored 29 points and the Eagles held off the Bears to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament championship game in Norfolk, Va.

Ingram, who came in averaging 20.3 points, shot 9-for-15, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range, for top-seeded North Carolina Central (28-5), which was making its first MEAC final appearance. Karamo Jawara was the only other player in double figures for the Bears, finishing with 10 points.

Ian Chiles, a 7-2 center, scored a season-high 26 points for the third-seeded Bears (15-16). Anthony Hubbard added 12 points and Blake Bozeman finished with 10 for Morgan State.

North Carolina Central twice built a five-point lead in the first half but couldn’t shake the Bears, who scored the last five points of the half to knot the score at 31. The Eagles took their biggest lead to that point with a 6-0 burst midway through the second half that pushed the advantage to 48-42.

Bozeman got the Bears back within two with a layup with 5:24 left but they missed a couple chances to draw closer. The Eagles clinched the win by shooting 15-for-19 from the free-throw line over the final 3:47.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Morgan State was making its sixth MEAC tournament final appearances in the last eight years. … Chiles moved into 20th place on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,054 points. … The Eagles finished 7-for-13 from 3-point range and owned a 37-26 edge on the boards.