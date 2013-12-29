(Updated: Minor edits.)

No. 10 Oregon 97, Morgan State 76: Joseph Young scored 24 points as the Ducks blasted the visiting Bears in their final non-conference tune-up before Pac-12 play begins next week.

Richard Amardi added a career-high 16 points for Oregon (12-0), which came in leading the nation in scoring at 90.3 points. Damyean Dotson contributed 15 points and Jason Calliste led the reserves with 10 points.

Justin Black scored 22 points to lead Morgan State (3-9). Anthony Hubbard added 15 points off the bench and 7-1 center Ian Chiles finished with 13 points and five blocks.

Amardi, a 6-8 senior forward, came in averaging 6.4 points but eclipsed that mark midway through the first half. Amardi finished with 12 points in the opening 20 minutes and Young had 17 as the Ducks surged to a 54-30 lead at the break.

The Ducks blew the game open by holding Morgan State to one field goal in the final 6 1/2 minutes of the first half. The Bears essentially played Oregon even in the second half, outscoring the Ducks 46-43.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon is one win from matching the 13-0 start by the 2006-07 squad, which went on to advance to the Elite Eight. … The Ducks open Pac-12 play Thursday at Utah. … Oregon came up three points short of its school-record fifth 100-point game of the season.