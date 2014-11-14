Preview: Morgan State at Penn State

Penn State returns four starters from last year’s team that made it to the second round of the College Basketball Invitational, including top-scorer D.J. Newbill, who is expected to lead the Nittany Lions to victory in their home-opener against Morgan State on Friday. Newbill, who averaged 17.8 points last season, could be asked to run point in a backcourt that lost the program’s career assists leader (641) in Tim Frazier over the summer. Penn State’s next best bet to replace Frazier is junior-college transfer Devin Foster, who sparked Vincennes University to a 34-3 mark during a strong campaign (12.2 points, 4.8 assists, 39 percent from 3-point range).

“I think Devin might be one of the best passers I’ve seen in a long time,” Newbill told reporters of his new teammate. “His decision-making coming out of the pick-and-roll is one of the best I’ve seen coming through this program.” Morgan State is coming off a 71-62 loss to North Carolina Central in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title game - the sixth time in eight seasons coach Todd Bozeman has steered the Bears to the championship game. Morgan State finished third in the MEAC preseason poll and will be fronted by forward Cedric Blossom and guards Donte Pretlow and Blake Bozeman - Todd’s son.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus.

ABOUT MORGAN STATE (2013-14: 15-16): The Bears ranked third in the conference in rebounds with an average of 38.4 a year ago, but both of the team’s top board-grabbers (Anthony Hubbard and Ian Chiles) have moved on. Blossom and Pretlow will attempt to fill those losses for Morgan State on the glass while Bozeman looks to take on a more prominent scoring role with leading scorer Justin Black (18.9) gone from the backcourt. Coach Bozeman has a pair of tournament appearances under his belt, but he and the Bears are eager for a third.

ABOUT PENN STATE (2013-14: 16-18): Nine of Penn State’s 14 players are either juniors or seniors, making this year’s squad one of the more experienced under fourth-year coach Patrick Chambers. ”We’re a little bit older, a little bit wiser and hopefully we’ve learned from past experiences,” Chambers told reporters during an October press conference. Seven-footer Jordan Dickerson averaged 13 minutes in his first season at Penn State after transferring from Southern Methodist, and the Nittany Lions hope to profit off his size in the low post after some familiarity in Chambers’ system.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State is 5-0 against Morgan State in previous meetings.

2. The Nittany Lions have won nine straight season-openers.

3. Blossom’s 82 offensive rebounds during the 2013-14 season led the Bears and ranked 4th in the MEAC.

PREDICTION: Penn State 74, Morgan State 63