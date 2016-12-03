Preview: Morgan State at Rutgers

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell admitted his team probably wasn't ready for a game against a high-caliber team on Wednesday, and it showed in a 72-61 loss to Miami. The previously unbeaten Scarlet Knights won't have much time to dwell on the loss as they host Morgan State on Saturday.

Rutgers rallied from an early 15-point deficit to make a game of it against the Hurricanes in their ACC/Big Ten Challenge showdown, but it then proceeded to go nine minutes without scoring - shooting 0-of-11 with five turnovers during the drought - as Miami stretched a four-point lead into a 21-point rout. "Are we ready for this kind of game?" Pikiell asked afterward. "Probably not." Mike Williams scored 16 points in a reserve role for Rutgers, which came into the game as one of the top rebounding teams in the nation but was beaten 44-30 on the boards. Morgan State enters the contest having dropped three straight, most recently a 62-61 decision to High Point in a game in which the Bears led by as many as 20 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network Plus

ABOUT MORGAN STATE (2-5): The Bears had held High Point to a dismal 1-of-16 shooting performance from 3-point range before Anthony Lindauer knocked down the game-winner from long range with no time left on the clock. Phillip Carr led Morgan State with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and ranks second on the team in scoring average (17.1), while Tiwian Kendley paces the Bears with 19.7 points but managed just 10 on 3-of-11 shooting against High Point. Senior forward Kyle Thomas was the other bright spot in the loss, racking up 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

ABOUT RUTGERS (6-1): Pikiell credited the Hurricanes with knowing their opponent - "Tapes are out," he told reporters - and said his players aren't yet experienced enough to deviate from the scouting reports teams have on them. Deshawn Freeman (12.6 points) leads three Rutgers players averaging in double figures and also paces the team in rebounds (8.4) but was held to just four boards in the loss to the Hurricanes. The Scarlet Knights did dominate bench scoring by a 30-15 margin against Miami, and their reserves have outscored the opposition's bench players in all seven games this season.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers still ranks eighth in the nation in rebounding at 45.1 per contest.

2. Williams and F Issa Thiam have combined to register 26 of the Scarlet Knights' 37 made 3-pointers.

3. Morgan State has lost 15 of its last 16 true road games.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 85, Morgan State 65