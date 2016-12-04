Rutgers boosts record to 7-1 with 72-58 win

Forward Deshawn Freeman scored 22 points and center C.J. Gettys didn't miss a shot Saturday night as Rutgers improved to 7-1 with a 72-58 non-conference win over Morgan State at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.

Freeman added 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double in eight games, and Gettys made all seven of his shots from the field and hauled in seven boards to go with his 15 points.

Nigel Johnson and Mike Williams came off the bench to chip in 12 and 10, respectively, as the Scarlet Knights overcame a slow start.

The Bears (2-6) led for most of the first half, getting a four-point play from forward Phillip Carr with 9:58 left to open a 16-9 advantage. But Rutgers went on a 19-4 spurt to take the lead for good and went into intermission with a 31-25 advantage.

The Scarlet Knights expanded their lead to 15 points with 13:46 remaining in the game when Williams canned a free throw, but Morgan State made one more sustained run. A layup by Tiwian Kendley with 5:48 left brought the Bears within 58-51, but that was as close as they came.

Kendley led all scorers with 28 points before fouling out, and Carr added 15 points and 13 rebounds. But the rest of their teammates made just 6 of 32 shots from the field.

Morgan State sank just 20 of 69 shots from the floor, including a dismal 5 of 27 from the 3-point line. Rutgers didn't shoot much better, hitting only 25 of 67 from the field and 2 of 16 on 3-pointers.

Rebounding was even most of the game until the Scarlet Knights took charge on the boards late, finishing with a 50-40 advantage.