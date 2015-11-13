Preview: Morgan State at Virginia

Two-time defending ACC regular-season champion Virginia has high expectations as it begins the 2015-16 campaign with a visit from Morgan State on Friday night. The sixth-ranked Cavaliers return senior standouts Anthony Gill and co-ACC preseason Player of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to lead the way for a team that won 30 games a season ago.

“We have a target on our back,” Gill told the Daily Progress. “That’s just something we have to expect and have to be ready for.” Virginia, which led the nation in points against per game (51.4) last season under coach Tony Bennett, should be just as tough to score on and boast an experienced point guard in London Perrantes. The Cavaliers will be looking for more consistent perimeter scoring to augment Brogdon and Perrantes with Justin Anderson lost to the NBA. Morgan State expects improvement after a rough 7-24 season and 10th-year coach Todd Bozeman told the school’s website the Bears will push the pace more with a smaller lineup in 2015-16.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MORGAN STATE (2014-15: 7-24): The Bears return 10 letterwinners and were picked seventh in the preseason MEAC poll, looking to rebound after averaging just 61.2 points last season. “They always say in church that you should welcome challenges because they only make you better,” Bozeman told the team’s website. “That’s how I’m approaching it.” Forward Cedric Blossom, who led the team in scoring (14.2) and rebounding (7.1), is the go-to player, and guard Donte Pretlow averaged five points and 3.3 assists in 2014-15.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2014-15: 30-4): Gill scored 11.6 points per contest last season and 7-0 senior center Mike Tobey is expected to produce more than 6.9. Tennessee-transfer Darius Thompson, capable 3-point shooter Evan Nolte, Isaiah Wilkins and Marial Shayok will all get ample opportunity to emerge as the additional scorer the Cavaliers need to take the next step to the Final Four. “He’s long, strong, athletic, can defend and has the ability to get in the lane,” Bennett told the Daily Progress of Shayok. “He had a good offseason. He’s a key.”

TIP-INS

1. The Cavaliers need 28 victories to match the best three-season stretch in school history (88 wins from 1980-83).

2. Perrantes has started 65 of 69 games in two seasons with Virginia, recording 409 points and 288 assists.

3. Morgan State, which has participated in six of the last eight MEAC Championship games, lost 75-57 to the Cavaliers in their last meeting in 2012.

PREDICTION: Virginia 74, Morgan State 52