Virginia 86, Morgan State 48
#US College Basketball
November 14, 2015 / 2:37 AM / 2 years ago

Virginia 86, Morgan State 48

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Virginia 86, Morgan State 48

Virginia had four players in double figures and the sixth-ranked Cavaliers opened the season with an 86-48 blowout win over Morgan State Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Senior center Mike Tobey led the way for Virginia with a strong second-half performance and a game-high 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds.

The Cavaliers opened the second half with a 17-0 burst and separated even without a strong night from senior guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Virginia (1-0) outrebounded Morgan State (0-1) 50-21 and shot 49 percent on the night. The Bears were held to 34 percent shooting. Forward Kyle Thomas dropped in a team-high 14 points.

The Cavaliers rebounded from a slow start and used a 12-2 run to end the first half.

The Cavaliers led 40-23 and shot 34 percent from the field, connecting on 14 of their 18 free throw attempts.

Morgan State did not attempt a free throw in the half and made 37 percent of their field goal attempts as Thomas led the way for the Bears with 10 first-half points.

