Preview: Morgan State at Virginia Tech

Itseems a little strange for Virginia Tech to be hosting a game in theCancun Challenge, but that’s how the Hokies will wrap up their Cancunschedule, hosting Morgan State on Sunday afternoon. Virginia Tech has gone 2-1in the event, coming off a consolation game rout of Miami (Ohio),which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Bears come into thiscontest off their first win of the season, a last-second victory overLiberty.

FreshmanJustin Bibbs has been a revelation for the Hokies this year, leadingthe team in scoring with 13 points a game, the highest scoringaverage for a Virginia Tech freshman through five games since 2007-08. Offensehas been the key to the Hokies’ success, as they are 3-0 whenscoring 65 or more and 0-2 when putting up less than 65. Morgan Statehas struggled offensively all year long, with the team’s 54.7 scoring average ranking 338th in the country.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MORGAN STATE (1-5): Puttingpoints on the board has been a difficult endeavor for the Bears thisseason, with Blake Bozeman — son of head coach Todd Bozeman — theonly Morgan State player averaging in double figures with 14 points a game.Shooting has been a problem, with the team’s field-goal percentage of.340 ranking 345th in the country. Even in the team’s onlywin against Liberty, the Bears shot 30.3 percent compared to theFlames’ 47.4 percent shooting.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (3-2): WhileBibbs has been a pleasant surprise for first-year coach BuzzWilliams, Adam Smith may give Bibbs some competition in thesurprising output department. The junior guard had been averaging 9.5points through four games before he came off the bench and tallied 26points in the Hokies’ win over Miami (Ohio). Smith averaged 11points a year ago when playing in only 14 games, but after aslow start this year, he looks like he might be pushing himself intoa main scoring role going forward.

TIP-INS

1. Hokies F Joey van Zegeren wasnamed to the all-tournament team for the Cancun Challenge.

2. Virginia Tech allowed only 15points in the first half of its win over Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday, thefewest since Miami (Fla.) managed only 15 in the first half againstthe Hokies in February 2013.

3. Virginia Tech is 26-0 all-timeagainst schools currently in the MEAC, including a perfect 7-0 slateagainst Morgan State.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 72,Morgan State 57