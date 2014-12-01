Virginia Tech 83, Morgan State 63

(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “van Zegeren” in graph 2)

Virginia Tech 83, Morgan State63: Adam Smith scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, to leadthe Hokies to an easy home win over the Bears.

Joey van Zegeren added 13 pointsand eight rebounds for Virginia Tech (4-2), which shot 56 percentfrom the field and hit 12-of-18 from 3-point range. AhmedHill added 12 points while Devin Wilson had 10 points, 11 assists andseven rebounds.

Blake Bozeman led Morgan State(1-6) with 21 points, hitting four 3-pointers, while Cedric Blossomadded 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jamar Redmond scored 13 points forthe Bears, who shot 31.6 percent from the field.

The game was back-and-forth inthe opening minutes before the Hokies went on a 14-5 run to take a12-point advantage with just over six minutes left in the half. An 8-3 runover less than a minute pulled the Bears within seven but Smith hitthree 3-pointers in the final 2:20 to push the Hokies to a 15-pointhalftime edge.

The lead grew to 19 less thanthree minutes into the second half, and a 9-0 run midway through thestanza pushed the lead up to 24 on Smith’s 3-pointer with just over 11 minutes toplay. Bozeman scored seven straight points to pull Morgan Statewithin 14 with five minutes go, and it was 12 with 3:55 to play before theBears went scoreless the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Virginia Tech wonthe rebound battle 43-37, but Morgan State had 19 of its boards onthe offensive glass. … The Hokies turned the ball over 17 times,compared to only eight for the Bears. … Tech had 19 assists on its28 baskets.