Macon helps Arkansas sink Mount St. Mary's

Daryl Macon came off the bench to score 15 points, helping Arkansas beat visiting Mount St. Mary's 89-76 on Monday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Macon led five players who scored in double figures for Arkansas (4-1), which was coming off a loss to Minnesota. Dustin Thomas and Jaylen Barford scored 13 points apiece. Dusty Hannahs had 12 points, Anton Beard had 11 and Moses Kingsley led the Razorbacks with 13 rebounds.

Elijah Long had 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Mount St. Mary's (1-7), which has lost four in a row since beating George Mason. Greg Alexander added 12 points and four rebounds.

The game started slowly with both teams struggling to make shots. A 3-pointer by Macon helped the Razorbacks take a 14-7 lead seven minutes into the opening period. The Mountaineers battled back to get within three on a layup by Long, but the Razorbacks slowly built a 31-20 lead following a 3-pointer by Jones and baskets by Thomas and Hannahs.

The Mountaineers got within six later in the half and trailed 45-37 at the break. The Razorbacks extended the lead to 10 on a layup by Thomas early in the second half. Mount St. Mary's got within six again with about 12 minutes remaining, but Arkansas responded with a 11-0 run to pull away.

The Razorbacks went up 70-53 on a free throw by Kingsley, stretched the lead to 19 on a 3-pointer by Barford and led by as many as 21.

Arkansas shot 47.8 percent from the field, made 8 of 19 from 3-poont range and amassed a 41-30 rebounding advantage. Mount St. Mary's shot 44.3 percent and sank 10 of 29 from beyond the arc.