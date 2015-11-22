Gonzaga 101, Mount St. Mary’s 56

No. 10 Gonzaga broke out on top early and never looked back in a 101-56 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday night in Spokane, Wash., as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The Bulldogs (2-0) scored the first six points of the game and led 14-2 after guard Silas Melson knocked down a jumper with 13:57 to go in the first half.

The Mountaineers (0-4) never got closer than nine points the rest of the way as Gonzaga shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and went 11 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Six Gonzaga players scored in double figures, led by guard Domantas Sabonis and Melson with 15 apiece. Sabonis also pulled down 14 rebounds.

Preseason All-American Kyle Wiltjer had a relatively off night from the floor, making just 4 of 12. He did just miss a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

BK Ashe had 16 points to lead the Mountaineers, which made just 3 of 21 3-point attempts. Forward Will Miller added 13 points.

Gonzaga moves on to complete the rest of the tournament in the Bahamas, beginning with a game against Washington on Wednesday.