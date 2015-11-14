Maryland 80, Mount St. Mary’s 56

Five players scored in double figures to pace No. 3 Maryland to a season-opening 80-56 win over Mount St. Mary’s Friday at Xfinity Center.

Senior forward Jake Layman led the balanced Terrapins (1-0) with 16 points, and sophomore guard Melo Trimble added 14, but they had plenty of support. Jared Nickens added 11 off the bench, and Robert Carter and prized freshman Diamond Stone each chipped in 10.

Mount St. Mary’s (0-1), the favorite to win the Northeast Conference crown this season, was led by BK Ashe with 18 points. The Terrapins shot 58.9 percent (33-of-56) and held a commanding 44-20 edge on the boards.

The Mount couldn’t get closer than nine points in the second half, the last time at 15:57, on a 3-pointer from Ashe. The Terrapins answered with a 12-1 run to really take command, Trimble scoring in transition to make it 61-41 at 10:11.

The Terrapins shot 66.7 percent in the first half and led by as many as 18 points before The Mount heated up from the perimeter. Mount St. Mary’s last six field goals were all from behind the arc, and the Mountaineers climbed back within 38-32 at 1:16 on Charles Glover’s 3-pointer. The Terrapins got a couple of free throws from Damonte Dodd and then a three from Layman to make it 43-32 at the half.

The Terrapins host Georgetown Tuesday, the first regular season meeting of the two teams at a home site since 1993.