Irvin paces No. 25 Michigan past Mount St. Mary's

Playing on its home court and against an inferior opponent proved to be the necessary remedy for No. 25 Michigan to overcome one of its worst-ever shooting performances.

Coming off a 19.2 percent shooting performance overall (10 of 52) and 7.7 percent from behind the 3-point line (2 of 26) in a loss at South Carolina on Wednesday, Michigan looked a little more like its good-shooting while earning a 64-47 win over Mount St. Mary's at Crisler Center on Saturday night.

Michigan shot 43.6 percent from the field (24 of 55) and 11 of 27 from behind the 3-point line, far cries from what took place in the 61-46 loss at South Carolina.

"I'm just happy we got away with this win," Michigan head coach John Beilein said during his postgame radio show on the Michigan IMG Sports Network. "This was a scary game for me all day. I could see (their players) all knocking down shots. It's an incredible equalizer. If we didn't shoot the ball well, it would've been a much closer game."

Senior guard Zak Irvin scored 14 points, sophomore forward Moritz Wagner had 13 points and six rebounds and senior guard Derrick Walton had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for Michigan (5-1).

A captain and leading scorer for the Wolverines, Irvin was someone who was really chomping at the bit to play again after he shot 2 of 13 from the field and scored just five points before fouling out with over five minutes remaining against South Carolina.

"I wanted to come out with a chip on my shoulder, particularly with how poorly we shot the ball against South Carolina," Irvin said on the Michigan IMG Sports Network. "It was nice seeing a couple go in at the beginning of the game. It was a huge bounce-back game for us. We definitely wanted to set the tone early and we knew we had to create our own energy. I thought we played well for 40 minutes."

Junior Robinson finished with a season-high 21 points, including a 5-of-6 shooting performance from behind the 3-point line, and sophomore guard Elijah Long added 13 points in defeat for the Mountaineers (1-6).

Mount St. Mary's played Michigan close for the first nine minutes of the first half, trailing only 16-14 with over 10 minutes remaining until halftime.

But Michigan gained separation from there, ending the first half with a 17-2 run to take a 33-16 lead at halftime.

Wagner scored 10 of the 17 points in that run for the Wolverines.

The Mountaineers held firm in the initial minutes of the second half, closing to within 37-26 following a 3-pointer by Junior Robinson.

The Wolverines answered with a 10-2 run to take a 47-28 lead following a 3-pointer by sophomore Duncan Robinson, but the Mountaineers didn't go quietly.

Mount St. Mary's closed to within eight points at 53-45 following a 3-pointer by Long with 4:46 remaining.

But the Mountaineers couldn't get any closer, as Michigan responded with an 8-2 run to grab a 61-47 lead with 1:59 to go in the game.

"They are a tough guard," Beilein said of Mount St. Mary's. "(Robinson) is tough to guard. He just gets underneath everybody. They were tough but our defense was just good enough. Zak got us off to a good start and Mo hit some big shots. I'm really proud of our guys. They fought through it. They had two days rest, fought through it and got a big win."

The Wolverines outrebounded the Mountaineers, 36-24.

"The days kind of run together, but I can't say enough about these guys' ability to enjoy the moment and improve on it," Mount St. Mary's head coach Jamion Christian told reporters aftewards. "I think when we get to March, I think I'll be saying the same thing about our success. This group knows how to enjoy the moment and lock into it."