Big second half propels Minnesota past Mount St. Mary's

Forward Jordan Murphy dominated the paint and Minnesota again used a big second-half run to top Mount St. Mary's 80-56 at home on Wednesday.

After a 3-pointer by guard Junior Robinson got the Mountaineers (0-3) within 49-42 with 13:34 to play, the Golden Gophers went on a 12-0 run to push the lead to 19. Murphy scored the first six points of that stretch, while guard Akeem Springs capped it off with a pair of 3-pointers.

Forward Chris Wray got Mount St. Mary's back on the board with a free throw, but Minnesota (3-0) scored the next eight points to put the game away. The Mountaineers never got within 20 points the rest of the way.

Murphy finished with a double-double, tallying 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. He made eight of his nine shots from the floor, and added a pair of blocks and two assists. His only issues came at the free-throw line, where he missed five of his seven attempts.

Guards Dupree McBrayer and Nate Mason each added 13 points for Minnesota. Springs came off the bench to contribute 10 points and six rebounds.

Robinson had 16 points in a losing effort for the Mountaineers, who dropped its third road game in a row to start the season. The team has six more consecutive games away from campus before its Dec. 7 home opener against UMBC.

Guard Elijah Long was the only other Mountaineer in double figures, finishing with 11 points.

The Golden Gophers struggled at the foul line (14-for-23) and from 3-point range (4-for-15). It made up for that by knocking down 27 of its 39 two-point attempts, many of which came from close range as it dominated the smaller Mountaineers in the paint.

Minnesota led 37-29 at the half.